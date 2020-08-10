Lazard enters training camp as the No. 2 wide receiver in Green Bay, Matt Schneidman of The Athletic reports.

The Packers presumably intended for Lazard to compete with offseason signing Devin Funchess, who is opting out of the 2020 campaign. They could still add another body before Week 1, but the current depth chart shows Lazard competing with the likes of Marquez Valdes-Scantling, Equanimeous St. Brown and Jake Kumerow, i.e., the same group of guys he outclassed last season. It helps that Lazard seems to have the confidence of Aaron Rodgers, who earlier this offseason referred to the 24-year-old wideout as "an ascending player" and a great teammate. That said, Lazard isn't exactly a downfield burner, and his solid finish to the 2019 regular season didn't carry over to the playoffs, where he was limited to three catches for 36 yards in two games. Even if he's a regular presence on the field, he won't necessarily see a large number of targets in an offense built around Davante Adams and Aaron Jones.