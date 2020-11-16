Coach Matt LaFleur said the Packers will wait until Wednesday's deadline to decide whether to activated Lazard (abdomen) from IR but added that "it's probably promising," Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com reports.

Lazard officially resumed practicing Oct. 28, so Green Bay's 21-day window for evaluation will come to a close Wednesday. If the team doesn't activate Lazard by then he'll revert to season-ending IR, but it sounds as though LaFleur anticipates getting the 24-year-old wideout back. Once back to full health Lazard stands to reclaim a starting role in Green Bay's receiving corps, but in the short term he may be eased back into action.