Packers' Allen Lazard: Shut down in Week 12
Lazard caught one pass for seven yards and had one carry for 21 yards in Sunday's loss to the 49ers.
Lazard's reception came on a pass from Tim Boyle after starting quarterback Aaron Rodgers had already been removed from the game, so on snaps that mattered, he was essentially limited to just the one long run. He will have a chance to bounce back in Week 13 against a Giants secondary that is routinely beaten by opposing wide receivers, but he will be tough to trust, failing to top 44 yards or score a touchdown in any game since his Week 6 breakout performance.
More News
-
Packers' Allen Lazard: Seeing fewer snaps•
-
Packers' Allen Lazard: Leading receiver in loss•
-
Packers' Allen Lazard: Five catches in win•
-
Packers' Allen Lazard: Leads Packers receivers in snaps•
-
Packers' Allen Lazard: May still have regular role Week 7•
-
Packers' Allen Lazard: Fuels comeback win•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Believe It or Not: Star turns
Heath Cummings tells you all about what you should and shouldn't believe in from Week 12 of...
-
11/24 Fantasy Football Today Podcast
The Fantasy Football Today crew recaps Week 12, identifying Waiver Wire targets, winners, and...
-
Early Waivers: League winners?
Three running backs available in many leagues could make the difference in the final weeks...
-
Week 12 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Your faith in some of the biggest names in Fantasy has been tested so far this season, but...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Wide receivers
Who should be in your lineup and who should you leave on the bench for Week 12? Jamey Eisenberg...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Running backs
Get help with setting your lineup in Week 12 with Jamey Eisenberg's look at his top starts...