Lazard caught one pass for seven yards and had one carry for 21 yards in Sunday's loss to the 49ers.

Lazard's reception came on a pass from Tim Boyle after starting quarterback Aaron Rodgers had already been removed from the game, so on snaps that mattered, he was essentially limited to just the one long run. He will have a chance to bounce back in Week 13 against a Giants secondary that is routinely beaten by opposing wide receivers, but he will be tough to trust, failing to top 44 yards or score a touchdown in any game since his Week 6 breakout performance.