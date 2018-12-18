Lazard was signed by the Packers on Tuesday, Tom Pelissero of NFL.com reports.

Lazard was poached off the Jaguars' practice squad as the Packers bolster their depth at wide receiver with Randall Cobb still subject to the league's concussion protocol. Lazard went undrafted out of Iowa State in April despite a 6-foot-4, 227-pound frame, so he figures to be buried on the depth chart in Green Bay for the final two weeks of the regular season.