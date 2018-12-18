Packers' Allen Lazard: Signed by Green Bay
Lazard was signed by the Packers on Tuesday, Tom Pelissero of NFL.com reports.
Lazard was poached off the Jaguars' practice squad as the Packers bolster their depth at wide receiver with Randall Cobb still subject to the league's concussion protocol. Lazard went undrafted out of Iowa State in April despite a 6-foot-4, 227-pound frame, so he figures to be buried on the depth chart in Green Bay for the final two weeks of the regular season.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 16 streaming options
Heath Cummings says you should probably just stick with your quarterback or tight end, but...
-
Week 16 Fantasy Football rankings, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for Week 16
-
Week 16 Waiver Wire
If you survived another wild week, you probably need some help to bring the championship home....
-
Top Fantasy Football waiver wire targets
Pat Fitzmaurice is among the most accurate Fantasy Football experts in the country
-
Week 15 Believe It or Not
Heath Cummings helps you sort through a wild Week 15 to prepare for your championship roun...
-
Week 15 reactions and early waivers
Week 15 Sunday was filled with heroics and heartbreak, especially from running backs. Dave...