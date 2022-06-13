Lazard, who was a restricted free agent, officially signed his second-round tender from the Packers on Monday, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com reports.

Lazard was solid in a secondary role last season and ultimately finished with career highs in receptions (40), receiving yards (513) and touchdowns (eight). The undrafted wideout out of Iowa State could be in store for another career year in Green Bay after the Packers lost Davante Adams and Marquez Valdes-Scantling this offseason, but the team made numerous moves during the offseason to bolster their pass-catching depth, most notably free-agent acquisition Sammy Watkins and 2022 second-round pick Christian Watson.