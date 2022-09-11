Lazard (ankle), who is listed as doubtful for Sunday's game against the Vikings, isn't expected to play, Tom Pelissero and Ian Rapoport of NFL Network report.

Lazard's absence will likely be made official 90 minutes prior to Sunday's 4:25 p.m. ET kickoff, when he's expected to be included on the Packers' inactive list. With Lazard on track to sit out Week 1, the Packers will be left with Sammy Watkins and Randall Cobb as their top two receivers, leaving rookies Christian Watson and Romeo Doubs to vie for snaps at the No. 3 spot.