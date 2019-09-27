Play

Lazard played 14 snaps on offense in Thursday's loss to the Eagles.

Lazard's snap count has steadily increased, and his 14 snaps in Week 4 mark a new high for the season. While Lazard was not officially targeted Thursday, he did receive a pass in his direction in the end zone in the fourth quarter, but the play was nullified by a pass interference penalty. Lazard has played a bit role up to this point, but he would be a candidate for more work should fellow wideout Davante Adams miss time with the toe injury he suffered in Thursday's contest.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories