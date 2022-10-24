Packers head coach Matt LaFleur confirmed Monday that Lazard, who was spotted in a sling, suffered a shoulder injury during Sunday's loss to Washington, Wes Hodkiewicz of the Packers' official site reports.

Lazard suffered a shoulder injury near the end of the third quarter of Sunday's contest and briefly returned before spending the rest of the game on the sideline with his helmet off. The extent of the situation remains unclear, but the fact that his arm is in a sling is certainly a concerning development. However, LaFleur added that the team will monitor Lazard's status throughout the week, so it appears Green Bay still has a chance to have its top wideout available for Sunday's primetime showdown against the Bills.