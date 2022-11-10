Lazard (shoulder) was limited in practice Thursday, Matt Schneidman of The Athletic reports.
Lazard maintained his activity level from the first session of Week 10 prep, as did running back Aaron Jones (ankle), while quarterback Aaron Rodgers (right thumb) and fellow wide receiver Sammy Watkins (knee) joined them after sitting out Wednesday. With rookie WR Romeo Doubs expected to miss 4-to-6 weeks due to a high-ankle sprain, Lazard and any other skill-position player that's available is in line for additional targets. First, though, Lazard will have one more chance to practice in full before potentially getting a designation for Sunday's game versus the Cowboys.
