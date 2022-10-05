Lazard (ankle) was limited in practice Wednesday, Matt Schneidman of The Athletic reports.
Lazard has been a regular on Packers injury reports this season, but since sitting out Week 1, he's increased his snap share and targets each of the past the games, culminating in six catches (on eight targets) for 116 yards this past Sunday against the Patriots. Currently, he's sitting on a career-best 14.5 YPC, which may start to settle back in the 12-13 range as the season goes on. Before that mark is impacted, though, Lazard will need to ditch his designation ahead of Sunday's contest against the Giants in London.