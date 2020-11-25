Lazard (core) was limited in practice Wednesday, Matt Schneidman of The Athletic reports.
In his first game action since Week 3 this past Sunday at Indianapolis, Lazard played 60 percent of the offensive snaps on his way to two receptions (on four targets) for 18 yards. The workload and output were a far cry from the first three contests of the season, when he played 87 percent of plays on offense and compiled a 13-254-2 line on 17 targets. Clearly, Lazard isn't 100 percent, but he still has two more opportunities to elevate to all activity by the end of the week.
