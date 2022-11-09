Lazard (shoulder) practiced in a limited fashion Wednesday, Matt Schneidman of The Athletic reports.
The Packers are as banged-up as they've been all season, with quarterback Aaron Rodgers (right thumb) and fellow wide receivers Romeo Doubs (ankle) and Sammy Watkins sitting out Wednesday, Aaron Jones (ankle) joining Lazard as limited, and Christian Watson (concussion protocol) practicing in full. As long as Lazard is able to play through his shoulder concern, he'll be in line for a significant workload considering the state of the team's skill-position group. In his last five appearances, he's earned between seven and 10 targets per game en route to a cumulative 24-369-3 receiving line.