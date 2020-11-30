Lazard (core) briefly left Sunday's contest against the Bears after absorbing a huge hit to his chest. The wideout was able to return to the field and finished with four receptions (six targets) for 23 yards and a touchdown in the 41-25 win.

Lazard had just returned from a lengthy layoff due to a core injury, and the wideout immediately suffered a serious scare in the third quarter of Sunday's contest when he was leveled with a (legal) hit. The upstart wideout was observed by the medical staff, but was ultimately cleared to return to action. Lazard had already scored earlier in the contest, and his services weren't required much upon his return with the result settled well before the final whistle. It wouldn't be surprising to see Lazard pop up on the injury report during practice this week, but it appears he avoided serious injury ahead of a Week 13 matchup with the Eagles.