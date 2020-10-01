Lazard will have scans of his core muscle injury examined by specialist Dr. William Meyers to determine if he requires surgery, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Coming off the best performance of his career Sunday at New Orleans -- a 6-146-1 line on eight targets -- Lazard could be in line for an absence if a procedure is recommended. Thus, the Packers will play the waiting game in the short term, while top wide receiver Davante Adams continues to work his way back from a hamstring injury. Beyond Adams and Lazard, Marquez Valdes-Scantling, Darrius Shepherd and Malik Taylor compose Green Bay's group of wideouts.