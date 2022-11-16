Lazard (shoulder) was listed as a limited participant at Tuesday's walk-through practice.
Lazard is maintaining his same listing from Monday's estimated report, but the Packers haven't provided any indication he suffered any setback with the shoulder issue after he played 60 snaps in this past Sunday's 31-28 overtime win over the Cowboys. Since sitting out a Week 8 loss to Buffalo with the injury, Lazard has played north of 85 percent of the Packers' snaps on offense in the subsequent two contests while stringing together a 7-132-1 receiving line on 14 targets. Lazard is expected to be ready to go for Thursday's game against the Titans, but the Packers' final Week 11 injury report Wednesday will reveal whether he carries a designation into that contest.