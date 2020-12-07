Lazard was targeted four times and caught three passes for 50 yards in Sunday's victory over the Eagles.

Lazard has been eased back into action after missing six weeks with a core injury, but he took a step forward in Week 13, as the 50 yards he racked up and the 42 snaps he played were both the most he has recorded since he went down in Week 3. Lazard's modest recent output will give pause to those considering him in playoff lineups, but he will have a chance to do even more in Week 14, as the Packers will face a Lions team that, on a per-game basis, has allowed the second-most yards and receptions to opposing wideouts since Week 10.