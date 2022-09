Lazard (ankle) is inactive for Sunday's game at Minnesota, Mike Spofford of the Packers' official site reports.

The Packers left open the possibility for Lazard to overcome the ankle injury stemming from getting stepped on in practice last week, but his lack of on-field work in advance of the season opener forecasted his lack of availability. With Lazard on the sideline, the team's healthy wide receivers are Sammy Watkins, Randall Cobb, Christian Watson and Romeo Doubs, among others.