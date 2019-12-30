Packers' Allen Lazard: Tallies third touchdown
Lazard hauled in four of his eight targets for 69 yards and a touchdown in the team's Week 17 win over Detroit.
Lazard provided a few key plays in the team's comeback victory, the biggest coming on a 28-yard leaping touchdown reception that tied the game at 20 late in the fourth quarter. After failing to command targets with a healthy receiving corps throughout the middle of the season, Lazard has emerged as a reliable target for Aaron Rodgers by combining to rack up 17 targets across the team's last two games. That sets him up to make a strong contribution in the team's playoff run, which will begin with a divisional round matchup. Heading into 2020, Lazard will be an exclusive-rights free agent, meaning the Packers will only need to offer a one-year contract at the league minimum to retain his rights. Given his emergence as a reliable target, it's likely that he'll remain in Green Bay.
