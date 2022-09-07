Lazard didn't practice Wednesday due to an ankle injury.
Lazard's availability for Week 1 at Minnesota has come into question since Monday, with the wide receiver sitting out with an unknown health concern. Coach Matt LaFleur told Ryan Wood of the Green Bay Press-Gazette on Wednesday that Lazard was stepped on in practice at some point last week, and the Packers' subsequent injury report revealed the nature of the issue. Lazard has two more chances to get back on the field this week, but Friday's report eventually could decide his fate for Sunday's contest.