Lazard caught three of five targets for 45 yards in Sunday's 42-21 win over Detroit.

Once again, Lazard was slightly outplayed by Marquez Valdes-Scantling, who had three catches for 64 yards on seven targets. Both wide receivers could take on more prominent roles against the Saints in Week 3, as No. 1 wideout Davante Adams left in the third quarter with a hamstring injury.