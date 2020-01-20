Packers' Allen Lazard: Three grabs to close season
Lazard brought in three of four targets for 36 yards during the Packers' 37-20 loss to the 49ers in Sunday's NFC Championship Game.
Lazard finished third on the team in receptions, receiving yards and targets for the night, turning in a serviceable but unremarkable performance to close out his second season. The speedster enjoyed a solid sophomore campaign, generating a 35-477-3 line in part-time duty and arguably ascending to the No. 2 spot in the pass-catching pecking order behind Davante Adams by season's end. Lazard saw 17 targets over the last two regular-season-games, and although the four looks he logged Sunday was a modest amount, it certainly was a better way to close out the season than a divisional-round win over the Seahawks in which he didn't see a pass thrown his way over 20 snaps. Looking ahead to 2020, Lazard will endeavor to become the steady full-time No. 2 receiver the Packers sorely need as a complement to Adams.
