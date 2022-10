Lazard recorded four receptions on eight targets for 36 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 27-22 loss to the Giants.

Lazard finished second on the team with eight targets, though that translated into little production. He did manage one long reception that went for 17 yards midway through the third quarter after scoring a touchdown from four yards away late in the opening quarter. Lazard has now been held under 50 yards in three of his four games this season, though he does have three touchdowns.