Lazard (shoulder) won't practice Wednesday, with coach Matt LaFleur saying he's unsure if the wideout will miss any games, Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com reports.

Lazard played a couple more snaps after hurting his shoulder in Sunday's loss to Washington, but he ultimately came out of the game and was then spotted in a sling Monday afternoon. The Packers' WR group has already been less than stellar this year, sparking rumors that an upgrade could be coming via trade. The healthy options behind Lazard are slumping rookie starter Romeo Doubs, Sammy Watkins, Samori Toure and Amari Rodgers, while Christian Watson is nursing a hamstring injury and Randall Cobb is on IR with an ankle sprain.