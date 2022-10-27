Lazard (shoulder) didn't practice and said he will "probably not" be available to play Sunday in Buffalo, Ryan Wood of the Green Bay Press-Gazette reports.

Speaking about the injury he sustained in the Packers' Week 7 loss to the Commanders, Lazard said he heard a "snap, crackle, pop" in his left shoulder when he was tackled hard to the ground. Though Lazard doesn't believe he'll be in store for a long-term absence, his inability to practice Wednesday and Thursday has left him pessimistic about his chances of suiting up in Buffalo. Green Bay will already be without Randall Cobb (ankle) on Sunday, so Lazard's expected absence will further weaken an already thin Packers receiving corps.