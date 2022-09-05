Lazard (undisclosed) was spotted running off to the side during Monday's practice, Tom Silverstein of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Silverstein also relayed that coach Matt LaFleur was non-committal about the Week 1 status of Lazard, who was sidelined last week for undisclosed reasons. Look for added context regarding the wideout's availability for Sunday's game against the Vikings to arrive no later than Wednesday, when the Packers' first official injury report of the season is posted.