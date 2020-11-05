The Packers don't plan to activate Lazard (core-muscle surgery) ahead of Thursday's game against the 49ers, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports.

Though Lazard resumed practicing a little over a week ago and made the trip to San Francisco, the Packers apparently want the wideout to put in some more on-field work before signing off on his return to game action. With Lazard sidelined for a fifth straight game, the Packers will turn to Marquez Valdes-Scantling and Equanimeous St. Brown as their primary options at receiver beyond top target Davante Adams.