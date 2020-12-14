Lazard was targeted three times and caught two passes for 19 yards in Sunday's victory over the Lions.

The Packers have limited Lazard's workload since he returned from an abdominal injury, and that continued Sunday, as he played fewer than 70 percent of the snaps for the fourth game in a row. He will next face a Panthers team that allowed 10 receiving touchdowns over its last five games, but if he remains limited he will not be able to take full advantage. If you are considering using Lazard in Week 15, be sure to keep tabs on his participation in practice in the coming days. If he is able to practice fully all week, he could see more snaps than he has seen his next time out.