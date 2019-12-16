Lazard was targeted three times and caught two passes for 14 yards in Sunday's victory over the Bears.

It was another quiet day for Lazard, who finished with fewer than 30 total yards for the fourth time in five games. Despite the lack of production, Lazard has been the Packers' second-best option at wide receiver of late, and his snap count finally backed that up in Week 15 as he played the second-most snaps among Packers receivers -- 14 more than No. 3 WR Geronimo Allison -- for the first time since Davante Adams returned to action in Week 9. With little doubt about his standing heading into Week 16, Lazard will have at least some intrigue against a Vikings defense that has allowed opposing wideouts to pile up yards over the second half of the season.