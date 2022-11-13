Rodgers (quadriceps) is active for Sunday's Week 10 clash against the Cowboys, Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com reports.
Rodgers popped up on the injury report Friday after participating in limited fashion in that day's practice, but he'll be available to Aaron Rodgers on day when both Randall Cobb (IR-ankle) and Romeo Doubs (ankle) will be absent from the pass-catching corps. Rodgers still figures to slot into a relatively modest role, however, as he's produced just a 4-50 line on eight targets through nine games.
More News
-
Packers' Amari Rodgers: Questionable with quad injury•
-
Packers' Amari Rodgers: Another quiet appearance•
-
Packers' Amari Rodgers: Remains in bit role•
-
Packers' Amari Rodgers: Records first 2022 reception•
-
Packers' Amari Rodgers: Limited to returns in opener•
-
Packers' Amari Rodgers: Versatile usage again Thursday•