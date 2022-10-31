Rodgers was targeted three times and caught one pass for 22 yards in Sunday's 27-17 loss to the Bills. He also returned one punt for three yards.

Rodgers' opportunities are on the rise, as he has played at least 30 percent of the snaps in three straight games and finished third among Packers wideouts in that department Sunday. However, the 22 yards he recorded were his most as a professional, and he did not even return kickoffs in Week 8, so he's simply not doing enough to help fantasy players.