Coach Matt LaFleur said Saturday that Rodgers is "in much better shape" heading into his second NFL season, Peter Bukowski of The Leap reports.

Rodgers, a 2021 third-round pick, only filled a depth role as a rookie (eight targets in 16 appearances), but he reportedly looks leaner and more explosive in the early days of training camp. At the least, Rodgers is facing increased opportunity. With Davante Adams no longer in the mix, Rodgers is competing for touches in a wide receiver corps headlined by Allen Lazard, Sammy Watkins and Randall Cobb, along with rookies Christian Watson (knee) and Romeo Doubs. If Rodgers can continue to live up to LaFleur's praise, it certainly wouldn't be out of the question for him to handle a larger role Year 2.