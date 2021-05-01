The Packers selected Rodgers in the third round of the 2021 NFL Draft, 85th overall.

The Packers finally add some pass-catching help through the draft, nabbing Rodgers out of Clemson. Green Bay has plenty of big-bodied receivers alongside Davante Adams such as Allen Lazard and Marquez Valdes-Scantling. Rodgers is a change of pace in that regard, checking in at 5-foot-9 and 212 pounds. He uses his running back-esque build as an asset after the catch and is a YAC machine in the short and intermediate passing game. Rodgers led Clemson in receiving as a senior with 77 catches on 103 targets, totaling 1,020 yards and seven touchdowns. He can immediately challenge for slot snaps in the Green Bay offense.