Rodgers recorded two receptions on five targets for five yards in Friday's 20-10 preseason win over the Saints. He added two rushes for 15 yards and also served as the team's primary punt returner.
Rodgers had a busy game and appeared all over the stat sheet. He was inefficient as a receiver, though he seemingly had an 18-yard reception that was ultimately overturned upon review. The Packers also made a point to get Rodgers otherwise involved in the offense, as he received two carries -while returning two punts for a total of nine yards. Rodgers isn't likely to open the season with a substantial offensive role, though should make the roster as a special team player.
