Rodgers returned one kick for 14 yards and one punt for 12 yards in Sunday's loss to the Vikings.

Rodgers fielded all the returns the Packers had in Week 1, but he was limited to special teams work only and did not see a snap on offense -- even with top wideout Allen Lazard (ankle) inactive. Rodgers should continue handling the return duties, but don't expect much else from him at this point.