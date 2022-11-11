Rodgers is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Cowboys with a hamstring injury, Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com reports.

Rodgers didn't appear on the Packers' first two Week 10 injury reports before getting a designation for Sunday's game after the hamstring issue limited his participation in Friday's session. Though the second-year receiver hasn't been an integral part of the Green Bay offense for most of the season, his status looms larger than normal while Randall Cobb (ankle) is on injured reserve and with Romeo Doubs (ankle) expected to miss several weeks. Allen Lazard and Sammy Watkins are in line to serve as Green Bay's top two wideouts Sunday, but Rodgers -- if available -- along with Christian Watson and Samori Toure could all be in line to see expanded roles in three-receiver sets.