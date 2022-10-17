Rodgers was targeted once and caught one pass for 14 yards in Sunday's 27-10 loss to the Jets.
Rodgers played only four snaps on offense over the Packers' first five games, but he took the field for 22 snaps in Week 6 with fellow wideout Randall Cobb (ankle) leaving the game. Rodgers did little, but he did record his first reception of the season. Three Packers wideouts head into Week 7 with injury concerns, so Rodgers could be needed for extended action again.
