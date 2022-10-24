Rodgers was targeted three times and caught two passes for 14 yards in Sunday's 23-21 loss to the Commanders. He also returned two punts for 16 yards, fumbled twice and lost one of them.

The target, reception and yardage totals all set or tied career highs for Rodgers, who played around 30 percent of the snaps for a second straight week but again played only a small role in the offense. Even on a day when the Packers were down two wideouts and lost another mid-game Rodgers finished fifth among Packers receivers with 16 snaps, so he remains tough to trust from a fantasy perspective.