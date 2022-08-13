Rodgers brought in one of two targets for 22 yards, rushed once for four yards and returned two kickoffs for 69 yards in the Packers' 28-21 preseason loss to the 49ers on Friday night.

The second-year wideout made his presence felt in the preseason opener as he aims to secure a role in a Packers receiving corps that's in transition following the trade of Davante Adams. Rodgers' performance as a returner was the most productive aspect of his night, but his 22-yard grab was encouraging as well. The Clemson product will look to continue jockeying for depth-chart positioning in a home preseason matchup against the Saints next Friday night.