Rodgers caught all four of his targets for 39 yards, gained 17 yards on three carries and returned a kickoff for 12 yards in Thursday's preseason game against Kansas City.

The 2021 third-round pick showed his versatility once again, and Rodgers' ability to contribute on special teams could help him secure a roster spot even after the offseason additions of wideouts Christian Watson (knee) and Romeo Doubs in the draft, as well as the signing of free agent Sammy Watkins. Rodgers caught only four of eight targets as a rookie despite suiting up for 16 games, however, and he may not see enough action on offense to see a big increase in those numbers.