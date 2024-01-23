Carlson made two of three field goal attempts and an extra point in Saturday's 24-21 loss to the 49ers.

Carlson did not miss a kick over his first five games as a professional, but he misfired on six field-goal and five extra-point attempts before the regular season ended, and he tacked on one apiece during the playoffs -- with his final miss providing particularly costly in a game Green Bay lost by three points. The Packers showed enough confidence in Carlson to draft him in the sixth round and hang onto him all season, but he will presumably face some sort of competition for his job leading up to the 2024 campaign.