The Packers selected Carlson in the sixth round of the 2023 NFL Draft, 207th overall.

Carlson is the younger brother of Dan, who of course is one of the NFL's best kickers for the Raiders. The younger Carlson heads for a somewhat colder climate, where the Packers will presumably consider him as the potential successor to Mason Crosby. Carlson struggled with his accuracy at times at Auburn but has a great deal of kicking experience.