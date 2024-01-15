Carlson made six of the seven extra points he attempted in Sunday's 48-32 victory over the Cowboys.

Carlson missed five extra-point tries during the regular season, and he misfired once again in Green Bay's playoff opener. Only one of the misses really proved consequential with four of them plus Sunday's coming in games the Packers won, but with the games only getting bigger moving forward, Green Bay will undoubtedly be looking for perfection the rest of the way.