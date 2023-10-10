Carlson made two field goals and an extra point in Monday's 17-13 loss to the Raiders.

Carlson made two field goals for the second week in a row and is now a perfect 7-of-7 on field goals and 10-of-10 on extra points five games into his rookie season. While accuracy has not been an issue for Carlson, opportunity has been, and he has not put more than seven points on the scoreboard since recording eight points in Week 1.