Carlson made a 45-yard field goal and three of five extra-point attempts in Friday's 36-19 preseason victory over the Bengals.

The rookie was true on his first four kicks as a professional, but he also misfired on his final two extra-point attempts of the evening, which is cause for at least some concern. As a sixth-round draft pick and the only kicker on the roster, Carlson remains the favorite to open the season as Green Bay's kicker. However, he could get some competition for the job, and one way or another the Packers will be looking for better results when they face the Patriots in their second exhibition game.