Carlson made three of four field goal attempts and an extra point in Monday's 24-22 loss to the Giants.

Carlson's missed field goal in the fourth quarter ultimately proved impactful in a game the Packers lost by two points, but on the positive side, he made three field goals and scored 10 points, both for the first time as a professional. Carlson put 19 points on the board over the last two weeks after averaging 5.9 points per contest prior to that, but he will have his work cut out for him in Week 15, as he and the Packers take on a Buccaneers team that ceded just four field goal attempts and two made field goals over its last two contests.