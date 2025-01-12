Dillard (concussion) is inactive for Sunday's NFC wild-card game against the Eagles, Mike Spofford of the Packers' official site reports.

Dillard wasn't active for the Packers' regular-season finale against the Bears due to a concussion. He was a full participant in Friday's practice, but he wasn't able to clear the league's five-step concussion protocol ahead of Sunday's playoff opener. Kadeem Telfort and Travis Glover will serve as the Packers' backup offensive tackles behind starters Rasheed Walker and Zach Tom due to Dillard's absence.