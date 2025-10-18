default-cbs-image
Belton (ankle) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Cardinals, Wes Hodkiewicz of the Packers' official site reports.

Belton has missed each of Green Bay's last two games with the ankle injury. He logged three limited sessions in practice ahead of Sunday's game against Arizona, and he looks to have a realistic chance to return to action.

