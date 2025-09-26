Head coach Matt LaFleur told reporters Friday that Belton (ankle) won't be available for Sunday night's matchup against the Cowboys, Matt Schneidman of The Athletic reports.

The 2025 second-round pick from NC State sustained an ankle injury during Wednesday's practice and logged a DNP on Thursday, so it's no surprise he'll be sidelined in Week 4. LaFleur noted that he doesn't believe it's a long-term issue, so Belton could return as soon as the Packers' Week 6 matchup against the Bengals.