Packers' Anthony Belton: Won't play Sunday
By RotoWire Staff
Head coach Matt LaFleur told reporters Friday that Belton (ankle) won't be available for Sunday night's matchup against the Cowboys, Matt Schneidman of The Athletic reports.
The 2025 second-round pick from NC State sustained an ankle injury during Wednesday's practice and logged a DNP on Thursday, so it's no surprise he'll be sidelined in Week 4. LaFleur noted that he doesn't believe it's a long-term issue, so Belton could return as soon as the Packers' Week 6 matchup against the Bengals.