The Packers selected Johnson in the seventh round of the 2023 NFL Draft, 242nd overall.

Johnson (6-feet, 205 pounds) initially played cornerback at Iowa State before moving to safety for the 2022 season. The Packers are listing him as a safety as well, which makes sense because Johnson lacks reach (31 and 1/4-inch arms) and speed (4.52-second 40) by cornerback standards. Johnson is plenty athletic by safety standards, though, and his experience as a corner could be a real asset for the Green Bay safety rotation. The Packers have a history of sometimes making their safety and slot corner personnel interchangeable (see: Darnell Savage, Micah Hyde).