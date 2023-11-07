Johnson had one solo tackle and an interception in Sunday's 20-3 win over the Rams.

Johnson got the start at strong safety with Rudy Ford (calf) ruled out Sunday. Johnson took advantage of the opportunity, playing in all defensive snaps and getting his first-career interception off of Brett Rypien on a pass intended for Cooper Kupp early in the fourth quarter. The rookie safety only had one tackle for the game, but that's more to do with Rypien completing just 13 of 28 passes on the game, so the former's opportunities were limited. If Ford is unable to practice over the next few days, Johnson would figure to get the start once again in Week 10 against the Steelers.